Drainage work to close Lee County road Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 2017 near Williba in Lee County will have to find an alternate route on Wednesday, July 22. A crew will be replacing a drainage pipe, requiring the road to be closed.

The project location is at milepoint 5.5, near Glen Eden Road.

Work will begin at 7:30 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m. The road will be closed to all through traffic while work is ongoing.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Motorists can use KY 708 and KY 52 to bypass the closure.

In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed until another suitable date.