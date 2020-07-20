Doodles Breakfast & Lunch closing for deep clean as Lexington cases surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Doodles, a popular downtown Lexington brunch spot, says because of the recent surge in cases in Lexington it’s closing for two days to do a deep clean.

The restaurant says it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s also going to have all members of the staff get tested too, as a precaution.

“We’ve been fortunate so far especially with the support of our community and don’t want to take for granted how lucky all of us have been,” Doodles said on its Facebook page. “Our goal is to safely serve KY Proud food but we don’t want to get comfortable and lose sight of the seriousness of current times.”

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported more than 100 cases on Monday from over the weekend, a total of 117.