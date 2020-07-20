Difficult to put out trash fire continues to be monitored in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A trash fire on Hedger Lane in Lexington was monitored for about two hours to make sure hot spots were all the way out.

It was a difficult fire because Lexington Fire Department says there weren’t any nearby fire hydrants, so a water shuttle operation was used to get water to the site.

The closest hydrant is about a mile away, according to the fire department.

It started just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

There weren’t any structures damaged and no one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.