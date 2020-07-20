Devine Carama writes music to bring justice for Breonna Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Local community activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama is taking his own unique way to keep Breonna Taylor’s name in the public’s consciousness.

He has vowed to write and record one 16-bar verse every day until the officers involved in Taylor’s death are charged.

This Sunday, July 19, Devine started on his artistic journey with his first verse, “16 Bars For Breonna” produced by Portland’s Luvjonez Music. Each writing will feature themes such as police brutality, systemic oppression and racial inequality.

Devine Carama – Verse 1: “16 Bars For Breonna” – https://soundcloud.com/devinecarama/devine-carama-16-bars-for-breonna-produced-by-luvjonez-music

Devine Carama – Daily Playlist Link (Updated each day with a new verse) – https://soundcloud.com/devinecarama/sets/16-bars-for-breonna-1-verse

Devine Carama’s Most Recent Work – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY2w3s-Lfo0

Devine Carama’s Website – http://www.kingtucky.com