Survey started to present to Lexington gentrification subcommittee Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Housing Justice Collective started a survey to offer Lexington’s subcommittee on gentrification feedback.

The subcommittee on gentrification is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon. It’s part of Mayor Linda Gorton’s new steps to address race in Lexington.

The Lexington Housing Justice Collective says it’s critical of the subcommittee addressing gentrification, because gentrification typically happens to minority communities.

The survey asks “What could the city government do to fight systemic racism in housing in Lexington?” and “Are you worried about not being able to afford your housing at some point in the next 5 years?”

The group is going to keep the responses anonymous but it’s a way to get the concerns of the people it happens to to the group responsible for change.

“This is nowhere near enough: we need massive shifts of power in Lexington. Even if this subcommittee were the best it could be, it would not be enough,” the collective said on Facebook.