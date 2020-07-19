Justice for Breonna Taylor petition reaches 10 million signatures Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A petition calling for justice in the killing of Breonna Taylor reached 10 million signatures on Sunday.

It’s the second most signed petition on Change.org, only behind a petition calling for justice for George Floyd which has more than 19 million signatures.

Change.org says it’s internationally known with 196 UN registered countries represented.

The petition’s creator Loralei HoJay says Kentuckians should “raise their voice” and call their legislators, Governor Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

HoJay started her petition after Louisville police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during a late-night investigation in March, using a controversial “no-knock” warrant.