JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a husband in Jackson County murdered his wife.

Troopers say Farris Vanwinkle and his wife Peggy Vanwinkle had an altercation and Farris allegedly fatally shot her.

Investigators say it happened over night and state police were contacted around 3 a.m.

Trooper say Vanwinkle faces several charges, including, murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with physical evidence.