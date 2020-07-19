Bath County Schools announces re-opening plan

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bath County Schools announced its re-opening plan for the fall semester Saturday.

The release says students will chose between taking classes online or taking classes in-person.

- Advertisement -

The school district says it hopes to do a five day a week in-person schedule, but it might have to do a hybrid schedule, with part of the week in-person, and the other part online.

The district says it’s also not a commitment for the whole school year; the decision will only apply to the fall.

Students who decide to do online learning only are still eligible for extracurricular activities.

Students in first grade and above are going to be required to wear a mask.