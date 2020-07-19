979 cases marks highest single day increase in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Although Governor Beshear typically doesn’t release case numbers on Sunday, a report of 979 cases changed that.

The Governor’s Office says it’s the largest single-day increase total of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” Gov. Beshear said Sunday. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead weve got to do a whole lot better. Were going to have to take some more action.”

As of 4 p.m.Sunday, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 979 of which were newly reported Sunday. 30 cases were from children five-years-old or younger.

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call.”

Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.