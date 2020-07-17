Former Bath County Deputy Sheriff indicted for sexual crimes against a minor

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bath County Grand Jury indicted a former deputy sheriff for sexual crimes against a minor.

39-year-old Josh Eugene Preece, of Morehead, was indicted for allegedly requesting and receiving explicit photos from minors online. According to investigators that took place for about a year, Nov. 2017 to Oct. 2018.

The Attorney General’s Office said Nov. 5, 2018 Preece sexually assaulted a minor.

Preece was arrested Friday and a full cash bond is set at $100,000.

The charges include 14 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class C Felony); 14 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony); and two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree (Class D Felony).

The Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force and the Kentucky State Police investigated the case. After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.