BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Boyle County Church is out several items after a burglary.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into the Hedgeville Baptist Church between July 8th and July 10th.

They say several laptop computers, a silver and black Yamaha, keyboard, and money from a donation jar was taken.

The church is offering a $200 reward for any information leading to the arrests of the suspect and return of the stolen items.