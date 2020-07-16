Suspect arrested in connection to missing person case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect wanted in connection to a missing person’s case is back in Pike County after being arrested in Lexington, according to officials.

Krystle Williams was booked into the Pike County Detention Center Thursday morning.

She was arrested in Lexington on July 13th on charges involving the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

Police say Hook was murdered last month.

According to officials remains found in a burned car on Monday are believed to be his but they are awaiting on confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

Williams along with another man have been charged with arson in the case.