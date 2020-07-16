Funeral services set for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

STANFORD Ky. (WTVQ) – Funeral arrangements are set for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst.

Ernst died Wednesday when the mower he was riding to cut the grass on city grounds tipped over onto him.

Visitation for Ernst will take place on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at Stanford Baptist Church.

There will be another visitation at the church on Monday at 10 a.m.

That will last until the funeral at 1 p.m.

Scottie’s funeral services are entrusted to Ramsey-Young Funeral Home, Fox & Friend Funeral Home, and Kerr Bros. Funeral Home.

Contributions may go to either the Friends of Logan’s Fort c/o/ City of Stanford 305 E. Main St. Stanford, Ky. 40484; Lincoln Co. Historical Society P.O. Box 570 Stanford, Ky. 40484 or the Logan’s Fort Foundation P.O.B. 1775 Stanford, Ky. 40484.

Friends and family may leave condolences on his tribute page at www.ramsey-young.com or www.friendfuneralhomes.com.