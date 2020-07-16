Daniel Boone Festival cancelled

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- The 2020 Daniel Boone Festival in Knox County is cancelled, according to the festival committee.

The festival was supposed to take place Octover 4th-10th in Barbourville, but the committee says it chose to cancel to keep volunteers, workers, and attendees safe.

- Advertisement -

“Putting on a festival of this size is a huge responsibility but pales in comparison to the responsibility we have of ensuring the festival can be done safely for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the help and guidance of community leaders, local health and safety officials. Please know that we understand people are ready to get out and attend events. We are ready for that too! However, we must follow health and safety guidelines put in place to help stop the spread of this virus,” the committee said.

It added planning for the 2021 festival has already begun.