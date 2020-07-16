Award-winning high school band in Lexington will sit out this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s been a lot of focus on whether schools will allow sports this fall, but what about the bands that often make the crowd go wild during the games?

Well, one popular band in Lexington, Lafayette High School’s “Pride of the Bluegrass,” announced it will not be marching this fall.

The decision was announced in a Facebook post Thursday. Several fans and students commented that they’re sad, but they understand why the decision was made.

Andrew Hainley is an alumni who attended the high school 10 years ago. He says he played the bass clarinet in the band and won state championships three of the four years he was there.

Hainley says some of his best memories come from his time in the band, and he knows many students, especially seniors, are probably disappointed. However, he says if the band is anything like he remembers it, they have the support they need to get through this tough time.

“Band is a family,” says Hainley. “Pride of the Bluegrass preaches that. And again, they’ll come back stronger on the other end. None of the students are alone.”

Hainley says he expects the band to win another state championship in 2021.