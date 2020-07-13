Six counties selected for post-election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six randomly selected counties will have their election results audited.

The counties — Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, Simpson, and Cumberland — were drawn Monday by Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office, by law, is required to conducted the audits for any potential irregularities.

Upon completion of the audits, investigators from the AG’s Department of Criminal Investigations, will present the results before the grand juries of each county, who in turn report the findings to the chief circuit judge.

“Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentuckians cast an unprecedented number of absentee ballots in the June primary election,” Cameron said. “Now more than ever, post-election audits are an essential tool that must be employed to protect the integrity of Kentucky’s elections.”

Kentucky law requires the Attorney General to administer post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to randomly select these counties in a public forum within 20 days of each primary and general election. Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, Boyle, Gallatin, Henderson, Kenton, Oldham, and Powell counties were removed from Monday’s drawing.