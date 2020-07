JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jackson County Fiscal Court will receive $166,421 in County Road Aid emergency funds for a slide repair on Fox Town-Lakes Creek Road (CR 1079) at the 2.5 mile point.

The repairs, funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, will make it safer for cars, school buses, and other vehicles.

- Advertisement -

The area is north of McKee near the Foxtown and Wind Cave areas. The road connects with Highway 89.