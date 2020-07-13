Firefighters make sure kitten still has 9 lives

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cats and kittens will do the darndest things sometimes. And when they try to use up one of their nine lives, it sometimes takes an expert to help them out.

That was the case Friday in Stanton.

At about noon, Stanton firefighters were called to the Stanton Family Dollar, not for a human patient, but because a stray kitten was stuck in one of the vent holes in the back of the propane exchange rack in front of the building.

Firefighters, with the help of Clay City Fire, moved the rack to improve access and devised a plan to get the kitten’s head free.

It worked and the kitten was quickly free. Even better, in the meantime the uninjured kitten was adopted and now has a new home.