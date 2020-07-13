Bluegrass Technical sets ‘Pathway’ enrollment sessions

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) — The fall semester is just around the corner and that means it is time to enroll in college.

Whether a returning student, first-time student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, Bluegrass Community and Technical College can assist.

At the Pathway to Enrollment event July 20-24 at the Newtown campus, staff members from admissions, advising and financial aid are available by appointment to make enrolling as easy as possible.

Students can register online for in person or virtual appointments . All who attend, in person or online, are eligible to win laptops and gift cards. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday 9-5 and Friday 9-4.

Following CDC and state guidelines, masks or other face coverings will be required as will social distancing. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines.

All health and safety precautions will be taken to keep visitors, students, faculty and staff #HealthyAtBCTC. Please view our Healthy at BCTC plan and welcome back video.

Fall classes will be offered in a variety of formats. This includes fully online classes, face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both.

Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if classroom classes must move online for a while, due to COVID-19 developments, the transition will be smooth.

There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16-, 12-, and 8-week sessions so you can create a schedule of classes that fits your schedule.

For information about Pathway to Enrollment or to schedule an appointment, visit https://bluegrass.kctcs.edu/admissions/pathway/index.aspx.Your Better Life is awaiting!

Bluegrass Community and Technical College has seven campuses within a 30-minute drive of 95% of Central Kentuckians. The college enrolls more than 14,000 students annually and provides training for business partners to more than 2,000 employees.