Area students among Equine Foundation scholarship recipients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Equine Education Project Foundation and The Race For Education have recognized 18 students as the groups’ 2020 Scholarship recipients. The KEEP Foundation board of directors approved more than $21,000 in scholarships tostudents currently enrolled with a university or college in Kentucky in an equine and/or, agriculture related major or a horse-related program. In addition to the 18 Kentucky students; the Race For Education awarded it’s annual Robert J. Frankel Scholarship to New York state student, Elsa Loriel. Now, in it’s 10th year, the Robert J. Frankel Scholarship, in honor of the late Robert (Bobby) J. Frankel, is awarded to a student attending a college or university in California or New York state, pursuing any field of study, whose family is employed in the Thoroughbred industry. - Advertisement - Ms. Loriel’s father is a long-time assistant trainer to Shug McGaughey and her mother is an exercise rider for Christophe Clement. Ms. Loriel, herself an equine enthusiast and photographer, will be majoring in Equine Business and Management at the University of Louisville. The KEEP Foundation and the Race For Education also awarded it’s first annual RFE/KEEP Veterinary Scholarship to a student from the state of Kentucky who plans to enter equine veterinary medicine. This year’s recipient is Lacey Willis, a Warren County native and Western Kentucky University graduate who will be attending her first year of veterinary school this fall at Auburn University. “Having a group of quality students interested in equine careers from around the country, attending universities in Kentucky, truly represents the statewide nature of our industry”, said KEEP Executive Vice President Elisabeth Jensen. 2020 Race For Education KEEP Foundation Scholarship Dylan Abrams – Grant County – Midway University Celene Correa – Jefferson County – Jefferson Community & Technical College Savannah House – Kansas – Morehead State University Emily Monroe – Jessamine County – University of Kentucky Zoey Norris – Adair County – Campbellsville University Maria Oachs – Wisconsin – University of Kentucky Rashea Smith – Whitley County – Auburn University Madeline Sparks – Harrison County – Midway University Landon Thompson – Taylor County – Asbury University Maggie Welch – Hardin County – University of Kentucky 2020 4H ‘Leg Up’ Scholarship Mackenzie Coil – Marshall County – Murray State University Anya Deaton – Campbell County – University of Kentucky Lydia Deaton – Campbell County – University of Kentucky Alina Knore – Bourbon County – Murray State University Madeline Queen – Campbell County – Murray State University Sydney Simpson – Henderson County – Murray State University Ashley Terrill – Shelby County – University of Kentucky Created by the Kentucky Equine Education Project, the KEEP Foundation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, which supports and promotes the role of horses in Kentucky’s economy through grassroots efforts, educational programs and other equine-related charitable activities. Perhaps the most important achievement is the partnership between the KEEP Foundation and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to adapt a data-driven program to address the horse industry’s labor shortages and create a talent pipeline for Kentuckians to begin careers in the horse industry. Now in its third year, the project has the potential to be a game-changer as the industry faces increasing workforce challenges. Through academic development programs, tutoring, internships, financial literacy training and scholarships, the Race For Education provides opportunities for educational success for young people with significant financial need and academic challenges.