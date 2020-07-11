State police investigate semi-truck crash in Carlisle County

CUNNINGHAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police released details Saturday in a semi-truck crash from Thursday in Carlisle County.
It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 409.
Troopers say a female driver was headed South on 421 when she crossed the center line and into a semi-truck headed North.
The woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, troopers say.
The semi-truck driver was wearing his seat belt, troopers say, and he was treated and released with non-threatening injuries.