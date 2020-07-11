Berea College joins nationwide Black Lives Matter marches

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea College also marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday afternoon.
The college posted on Facebook about the march saying “as the first interracial and coeducational college in the south, Berea has faced opposition over the years.”
The march stopped traffic as the group took to the streets, this gathering remained peaceful.
Our masks are on, signs are up and hearts open. Today, we March for Solidarity. We stand by our motto, “God has made of…
