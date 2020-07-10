Rockcastle County coach believes limited practice extension means shortened season

It's another month of conditioning, but Rockcastle County Head Coach Scott Parkey said the KHSAA's decision to extend limited practices means it's another month to make up for all the workouts they lost in the spring.

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- It’s another month of conditioning, but Rockcastle County Head Coach Scott Parkey said the KHSAA’s decision to extend limited practices means it’s another month to make up for all the workouts they lost in the spring.

“We’re excited by it, we’ve taken this so far as March. Now we’re going to move into April. We’re doing a lot of strength training, injury prevention training,” said Parkey. “We’re doing a lot of quickness and explosion type of stuff. We’re going to continue doing that. We’re not really worried about the ball aspect of things right now.”

- Advertisement -

No ruling has been made on the fall season, but Parkey believes that by extending the limited workout period, the season will likely be shortened because players need five to six weeks to get their bodies and minds prepared for full contact.

“In order to get the kids acclimated to heat, that’s number one,” said Parkey. “Then we’ve got to get them out there, get them used to wearing the helmets, then to helmets and shoulder pads and follow all of those guidelines into the full contact practices.”

Five to six weeks of full practices would put the start of the regular season at either Sept. 11 or 18.

Parkey said they’d like to be able to have a scrimmage or non-district game before heading into district.

There’s also the question of whether schools will have a bye week during the season. However that gets figured out, the rocket seniors just want a chance to take the field one more time in their high school careers.

“I’m just grateful that it’s looking up right now because I know beforehand, there was some talk of no fall sports. As a senior, that would really hurt a lot,” said Riley Deleon.

“You’ve just got to take it how it is and realize that you don’t know what you have left,” said Noah Parkey. “You might as well make the most of where you’re at right now.”