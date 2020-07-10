Rockcastle County coach believes limited practice extension means shortened season

It's another month of conditioning, but Rockcastle County Head Coach Scott Parkey said the KHSAA's decision to extend limited practices means it's another month to make up for all the workouts they lost in the spring.

By
Austin Miller
-
0
281

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- It’s another month of conditioning, but Rockcastle County Head Coach Scott Parkey said the KHSAA’s decision to extend limited practices means it’s another month to make up for all the workouts they lost in the spring.

“We’re excited by it, we’ve taken this so far as March. Now we’re going to move into April. We’re doing a lot of strength training, injury prevention training,” said Parkey. “We’re doing a lot of quickness and explosion type of stuff. We’re going to continue doing that. We’re not really worried about the ball aspect of things right now.”

- Advertisement -

No ruling has been made on the fall season, but Parkey believes that by extending the limited workout period, the season will likely be shortened because players need five to six weeks to get their bodies and minds prepared for full contact.

“In order to get the kids acclimated to heat, that’s number one,” said Parkey. “Then we’ve got to get them out there, get them used to wearing the helmets, then to helmets and shoulder pads and follow all of those guidelines into the full contact practices.”

Five to six weeks of full practices would put the start of the regular season at either Sept. 11 or 18.

Parkey said they’d like to be able to have a scrimmage or non-district game before heading into district.

There’s also the question of whether schools will have a bye week during the season. However that gets figured out, the rocket seniors just want a chance to take the field one more time in their high school careers.

“I’m just grateful that it’s looking up right now because I know beforehand, there was some talk of no fall sports. As a senior, that would really hurt a lot,” said Riley Deleon.

“You’ve just got to take it how it is and realize that you don’t know what you have left,” said Noah Parkey. “You might as well make the most of where you’re at right now.”

Previous articleConcern grows with 426 new cases, positive test rate up significantly
Next articleInvestigators seek car thief suspect’s identity
mm
Austin Miller
http://wtvq.com
Austin Miller joins ABC 36 Sports Team as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor. Austin is from the Louisville area and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 2008. Austin graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a second concentration in German. While at IU, Austin was a blogger at Kentsterling.com and co-host, producer and engineer for WIUX, the school’s student radio station. Before coming to ABC 36, Austin was a news videographer at WLFI in West Lafayette from 2012-2015. While working with WLFI, Austin had the chance to cover the Purdue Boilermakers. He then accepted a Sports/New Reporter position at Local 4 KSNB-TV in Hastings Nebraska and was eventually promoted to sports full-time as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. While at KSNB-TV, Austin covered the University of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Hastings College. After spending nearly six years away from home, Austin is excited to return to the Bluegrass State to cover the teams he grew up watching. In his spare time, Austin enjoys playing basketball, working out and cooking. If you have any story ideas or would like to say “Hello,” you can reach Austin by email at amiller@wtvq.com or direct message him on Twitter @AustinMillerTV.