Residents of Georgetown, Winchester, other towns named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

Appointed Kent Chandler as a member of the Public Service Commission.

Kent Chandler of Georgetown is an attorney. He shall replace Robert Cicero whose term has expired. Mr. Chandler shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.

Appointed Colby Birkes as a member of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Colby Birkes of Winchester is a law student at Morehead State University. He shall replace Isaac Minix whose term has expired. Mr. Birkes shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.

Reappointed Tim Short, Delbert Farmer, and Ronald Jackson as members of the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Tim Short of Pine Top shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2023.

Delbert Farmer of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2023.

Ronald Jackson of Frankfort shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2023.

ppointed Dr. Garth Bobrowski as a member of the Advisory Council for Medical Assistance.

Dr. Garth Bobrowski of Greensburg is a dentist with Bobrowski Family Dentistry. He shall replace Dr. Susie Riley whose term has expired. Dr. Bobrowski shall serve for a term expiring April 15, 2024.

Reappointed Amy Staton as a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners.