People sick and going out help set another Fayette COVID-19 record; UK talks past, future

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the third time in nine days, Fayette County set a record Thursday for new coronavirus cases with 83.

And at least part of the increase is from people who are sick going out to places like restaurants and gyms, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department said.

Also Friday, University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto addressed the campus about the university’s steps, studies and what lies ahead.

The Fayette County, number, more than 20 above the previous high set July 6, pushes the county’s total to near the 2,000 mark at 1,922, according to the Health Department.

Another death also was reported, bringing to 33 the number of deaths in the county since March.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 369 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, according to the Health Department’s update.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

83 cases, July 9

62 cases, July 6

46 cases, July 1

41 cases, June 26

40 cases, June 24

39 cases, June 30

39 cases, June 14

About 30 percent of the new cases were from long-term care facilities.

“We are also seeing new cases who report going to gyms and restaurants while infectious. It’s important to remember to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others,” the department stated in its daily update.

“We also continue to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ like Florida and South Carolina,” the update continued.

The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same: