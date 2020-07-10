Grider officially named chief physician at UK Healthcare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Affairs) – Dr. Jay Grider has been named chief physician executive (CPE) for UK HealthCare. His appointment, announced by University of Kentucky Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Mark Newman, becomes effective immediately.

- Advertisement -

Grider has served as the interim CPE since the role was created in September 2019.

In this executive leadership position, he will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of physician performance and operations in support of the health system’s values and goals.

In addition, he will provide oversight of the clinical physician/provider practice as well as quality improvement and patient safety and oversee clinical and administrative informatics to further a culture of data-driven decision making.

“This is a pivotal leadership position for UK HealthCare and Dr. Grider has proven to have the right combination of education, experience and talent to be successful in this new role that should prove to be a turning point for our health system as we evolve into a truly integrated medical group known far and wide for clinical excellence,” Newman said.

In collaboration with college and executive leadership, he will focus on continuing to build and enhance integration of our clinical service and uniform systemwide approaches that are the foundation of clinical excellence.

Grider is professor of anesthesiology at the UK College of Medicine, a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and is board-certified in pain medicine.

He received a bachelor’s degree in natural science from Georgetown College; a DO degree from Ohio University in Athens; a Ph.D. in physiology from UK; and an MBA from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business Physician Executive Master of Business Administration.

He completed an internship at The Ohio State University and then came to UK to complete his residency in anesthesiology, followed by a fellowship in chronic pain management. He also is a graduate of UK HealthCare’s Executive Leadership Development Program through the UK Gatton College of Business.