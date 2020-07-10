Fayette County students excel at virtual FCCLA competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students from Beaumont Middle School and a junior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High school excelled at the 2020 FCCLA Virtual National Leadership Conference.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and is an organization for students taking Family and Consumer Sciences courses. Its members develop leadership through community service and design career projects for competitive events at the regional, state, and national level.

This year’s final conference went virtual July 7-9.

The Beaumont team was a national award winner for its Stop the Violence Project titled “Boo Don’t Be A Bully,” and Dunbar junior Logan Justice was elected to the FCCLA National Executive Council for 2020-21.

According to Dunbar club adviser Angel Vowels, Logan is the first FCCLA national officer from Fayette County Public Schools and the first from Kentucky since 2009-10.

He is one of 10 student leaders who will guide the national organization, consisting of over 175,000 members, through the 2020-21 school year.

“Logan has been working so hard on this goal, and his accomplishments are well-deserved,” Vowels said. “We can’t wait to see what all he accomplishes this year.”

Beaumont club adviser Anna Sullinger reported several additional standouts in the STAR, Students Taking Action with Recognition, team contests: