Day 3 of Keeneland Summer Meet: War of Will wins Maker’s Mark Mile, Four Grace sets record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Day three of Keeneland’s five day Summer meet saw a close race between War of Will and Parlor in the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile.

War of Will finished in first, winning the 32nd run of the $300,000 Maker’s Mark Mile.

Tyler Gaffalione aboard and trained by Mark Casse, War of Will’s 1:34.55 mile made it the first Maker’s Mark victory for Casse and Gaffalione.

The victory was worth $180,000 and increased War of Will’s earnings to $1,796,069 with a record of 16-5-1-2 that includes a Grade 1 dirt victory in last year’s Preakness.

“Tyler gave him a tremendous ride. I wasn’t sure [at the finish if he won]. I wasn’t sure until they put [ his number] up. [My wife] Tina and I were just jumping up and down. It’s means so much to the horse. We love him so much,” Casse said.

Sponsor Maker’s Mark, the world-famous bourbon distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, has announced it will commit $10,000 to The LEE Initiative Reboot Relief Program.

As restaurants around the country look toward reopening, The LEE Initiative says it’s committed to helping reset the supply chains for farmers and restaurant operators who are committed to sustainable food.

Also on Friday, Four Graces sets track record in Beaumont presented by Keeneland Select.

Whitham Thoroughbreds’ homebred Four Graces set a track record by winning the 35th running of the $100,000 Beaumont (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select by 4¾ lengths over Sconsin.

She covered 184 feet over a fast main track in 1:24.90 for a stakes and track record.

The victory was worth $60,000 and boosted Four Graces’ earnings to $194,450 with a record of 5-4-0-0. It was her third consecutive victory and second Grade 3 having won the Dogwood at Churchill last month.

Winning rider Julien Leparoux said he’s surprised they broke the track record, but Four Graces is doing well.

“She’s a fast filly. The track is pretty quick today too. But she was doing it very nicely for me in a good rhythm. That’s the way she likes to run – free – and she makes that big kick at the end.