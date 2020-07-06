Tickets on sale July 6 for State Fair Roadhouse Concert Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky State Fair) —The Kentucky State Fair announces the third annual consecutive Texas Roadhouse Concert Series which will be held all 11 days of the Kentucky State Fair.

This year’s free concert series includes a wide range of musical artists for a total of 24 bands. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the Kentucky State Fair August 20-30.

COVID-19 Plan details:

The Kentucky State Fair Board presented plans for a modified fair that was approved by the Healthy At Work initiative on June 9. The concert area features notable changes including:

Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 to 5.19 acres.

Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity.

Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.

Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.

Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The COVID-19 plan will be updated and available for the public on the Kentucky State Fair website.

Tickets on-sale July 6:

Kentucky State Fair tickets go on-sale July 6 at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across Kentucky. Advance admission is $7, advance parking is $5, and ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger.

The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup is:

Top songs for each artist are located here https://kystatefair.org/entertainment/concerts/

Thursday, August 20 Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney

Friday, August 21 Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd

Saturday, August 22 Riley Green with special guest TBA

Sunday, August 23 The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan

Monday, August 24 Zach Williams with special guest Cain

Tuesday, August 25 P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire

Wednesday, August 26 Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers

Thursday, August 27 Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters

Friday, August 28 Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne

Saturday, August 29 The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs

Sunday, August 30 Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom

Thursday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Multi-platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner, is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry. From his 2003 platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his most recent release “I Serve a Savior,” Turner has garnered multiple Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music nominations. joshturner.com

Mo Pitney is an up-and-coming country star. In 2016 He released his first album “Behind this Guitar”, which rose to the No. 10 spot on the Billboard U.S. County Chart. He is best known for popular singles “Boy and a Girl Thing” and “Country.” He recently released his second album “Ain’t Lookin’ Back.” mopitney.com

Friday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

At 12 years old, Ginuwine was already performing with a local hip-hop group. Skip forward, and it wasn’t long before he had signed a deal with Sony Music. That’s all it took to launch a career filed with multiple double-platinum LPs and hit singles on R&B and pop charts. www.ginuwine.com

Color Me Badd dominated the charts in the early 90s, with five singles from their debut album C.M.B climbing into the top 20. Their singles “All 4 Love” and “I Adore Mi Amor” hit the No. 1 spot. C.M.B. sold over 6 million copies worldwide and was certified 3x platinum. www.facebook.com/ColorMeBadd

Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m.

American country singer Riley Green grew up on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and southern gospel music by spending time at his grandfather’s Golden Saw Music Hall. His debut album peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Country charts featured his chart-topping single “There Was This Girl” which rose to No. 1 on the Canadian Country chart and No. 3 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart. His most recent single “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” garnered rave reviews. www.rileygreenmusic.com

Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.

A country and gospel quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys have been entertaining Kentucky State Fair audiences for 45 years. The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album; earned Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards; and were recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. www.oakridgeboys.com

Over the course of her storied career, Lorrie Morgan has charted more than 40 songs on the Billboard Hot Country chart including three No. 1 singles “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know my Own Strength.” She has three platinum certified albums, three gold and one double-platinum. Known for her dramatic singing voice, Morgan has consistently released albums, 15 total, beginning in 1989. Lorrie.com

Monday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m.

Christian singer and songwriter, Zach Williams was a member of Zach Williams & The Reformation before going solo in 2016. That same year he released his first single, which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs Chart. His first full-length album quickly followed. Williams released his second album “Rescue Story” in 2019 with the title single peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard U.S. Christian chart. A second single, “There Was Jesus” that featured Dolly Parton reached No. 13 on the chart. www.zachwilliamsmusic.com

CAIN, a trio of siblings Taylor, Madison, and Logan Cain hail from Alabama, where these preacher’s kids first started singing as a family band. Their debut project was released this spring. www.caintheband.com

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

Popular nu-metal band P.O.D., best known for their hits “Boom,” “Youth of the Nation” and “Goodbye For Now,” has sold over 12 million records worldwide. Over the course of their career they have received three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award nomination, won an Echo Award for International Alternative Group of the Year and two San Diego Music Awards for Best Hard Rock Artist. P.O.D achieved mainstream success with their third album, which featured hits “Southtown” and “Rock the Party (Off the Hook)” which rose to No. 1 on MTV’s Total Request Live.

Known for their fusion of hard-hitting riffs, electronic provocations and contagious melodies, Through Fire’s debut album “Breathe” climbed to the No. 4 spot on the U.S. Heatseekers chart and No. 7 on the U.S. Hard Rock chart. From that album, three singles rose into the top 40 on the U.S. Mainstream Rock chart. Their second album “All Animal” reached No. 11 on the U.S. Heatseekers and charted two singles. In only two years, the band succeeded with chart-topping radio successes, more than 20 million Spotify streams and 48 million YouTube views.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Home Free is an American a cappella group that rose to fame after winning the fourth season of “The Sing-Off” on NBC in 2013. From there, they released their first major label album “Crazy Life” which rose to No. 8 on the Billboard U.S. Country chart. Since then they’ve released five more albums, three breaking into the top 10. Their success is remarkable, as they remain country music’s only real a cappella group, and their vocal talents continue to resonate with fans. homefreemusic.com

Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m.

Known for their signature mix of heavy rock and southern metal, Jackyl hit the music scene in 1991. Their self-titled debut album sold more than one million copies, rose to No. 1 on the U.S. Heat Billboard chart and was certified platinum. Their debut album included hit singles “Down on Me” and “When Will it Rain.” Jackyl’s most popular song “The Lumberjack” features a chainsaw solo. Their sophomore release “Push Comes to Shove” was gold certified and hit No. 46 on the charts, and the single by the same name rose to the No. 7 spot. www.jackyl.com

With a mix of rock, blues, country, jazz, bluegrass and rockabilly, the Kentucky Headhunters have a sound that appeals to music lovers of all types. The four cousins – joined later by other musicians – have been playing together since 1968, racking up Grammy, Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and American Music Awards in their nearly 50 years together. kentuckyheadhunters.net

Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Kentucky native Carly Pearce has always wanted a career in country music. At the age of 11 she began touring and at 16 got a job performing at Dollywood. Now, with her highly-acclaimed debut album “Every Little Thing” and the gold-certified No. 1 title track, Pearce is the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and joins an elite group of only three women to accomplish this feat in the past 12 years. “Every Little Thing” won a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Pearce released her second album this year. www.carlypearce.com

Walker Hayes is an American pop country singer. Since debuting in 2011, he has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs chart and released two albums. His first single “Pants” reached No. 40 on the U.S. Country Billboard chart. He is best known for his song “You Broke Up with Me” which peaked at No. 9. www.walkerhayes.com

A Kentucky native, JD Shelburne grew up on country, gospel and pop rock music. He began his career playing small bars in Louisville and Lexington before taking the stage at events such as the CMA Music Festival, Quaker State 400 NASCAR Race and NCAA Women’s Final Four. www.jdshelburne.com

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

American sunshine pop band The Buckinghams took the 60s by storm, charting five Top 40 hits. Their single “Kind of a Drag” rose to the top of the Billboard charts. In total The Buckinghams released 11 albums, and have continuously toured bringing music and nostalgia to fans across the country. www.thebuckinghams.com

With more than 20 million records sold, two gold albums, 21 charted singles and three top 10 singles, The Grass Roots will bring the sounds of the 60s to the Kentucky State Fair. They’re best known for their hits “Let’s Live for Today,” “Midnight Confessions” and “Sooner Than Later.” www.the-grassroots.com

Local favorites The Monarchs, are an America doo-wop band best known for their 1964 hit “Look Homeward Angel” which peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was No. 1 on local and regional charts. Known as “Louisville’s Musical Ambassadors” the Monarchs always draw a crowd in their hometown. www.themonarchs.com

Sunday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m.

Christian musician and worship leader Cory Asbury, debuted as a member of the Bethal Music collective in their song “Have It All” in 2015. With the release of “Reckless Love” in 2017, he cemented his spot on the Christian music scene which led to his breakthrough second full-length album of the same name. “Reckless Love” went on to win three GMA Dove Awards, two K-Love fan awards, one We Love Christian Music Award and was nominated for a Grammy. bethelmusic.com/artists/cory-asbury

Contemporary Christian band We the Kingdom released their debut album in 2019, which shot to the No. 3 position on the U.S. Christian chart. Their song “Holy Water” rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart in February 2020. www.wethekingdom.com