State coronavius cases hold steady, holiday-related surge next concern

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s coronavirus cases continued to hold steady during the holiday weekend and now state officials say they will watch during the next 10 days to see whether holiday gatherings lead to a spike.

According to Gov. Andy beshear, the state recorded 803 cases — 255, 280 and 268 — Saturday, Sunday and Monday, pushing the state’s total to over 17,000 to 17,152 since the first case was diagnised March 6, 2020.

- Advertisement -

“While the day-to-day reported cases fluctuate somewhat, our numbers have been holding remarkably steady even as other states have experienced sharp increases,” the governor said. “We can stay on this plateau and hopefully move to a steady decline in cases only if we follow the guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing cloth face masks and limiting our exposure to crowds. We also need to get tested regularly and to answer the call when contact tracers reach out with information.”

Unfortunately, Beshear reported eight new deaths Monday, raising the total to 593 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include two women, ages 100 and 103, from Fayette County; a 72-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 51 and 89, and a 90-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from Nelson County; and a 96-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Even knowing that our response in Kentucky is rightly being recognized nationally for keeping COVID-19 in check, we need to remember this is still a deadly virus,” the governor said. “These eight Kentuckians were unique and loved individuals whose families and communities are hurting. Let’s honor them by recommitting ourselves to keeping one another safe.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 435,471 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.