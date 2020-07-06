UPDATE: Detective involved in deadly shooting identified

UPDATE: Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 10:39 p.m. EDT:
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Preliminary autopsy results show 57-year old John Parks, of Paducah, died from gunshot wounds after being shot by Detective Dustin Awbery of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office during an altercation on June 29, 2020, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say what began with a chase near the Kentucky Oaks Mall, ended with the deadly confrontation with law enforcement near the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive in Paducah.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues its investigation. The unit investigates all officer-involved shootings in Kentucky.
Original Story Below from June 29, 2020:
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was shot and killed by a McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy after a pursuit that began Monday afternoon in Paducah.
Kentucky State Police say the police chase began near the Kentucky Oaks Mall. It ended near the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive in Paducah.
Investigators say immediately following the pursuit, there was an altercation between deputies and the man they were chasing, 57-year old John Parks, of Paducah.
KSP says during the altercation, one of the deputy’s shot and killed Parks. An autopsy is pending.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating. The unit investigates all officer-involved shootings in Kentucky.