Mountain Comprehensive Care gets grant to help veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Eastern Kentucky agency has received more than $210,000 in federal dollars to assist veterans.

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a competitive grant of $210,960 for the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in eastern Kentucky.

The funds will help the agency expand job training and employment services to low-income and homeless veterans in the region, according to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell who announced the grant.

Mountain Comprehensive Care serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence, Mason, Montgomery, Morgan, Rowan, Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Pike, Perry, and Wolfe counties through its different groups and programs.

“Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is pleased to continue to serve homeless veterans with reintegration services in 49 counties of eastern and central Kentucky. Helping our most vulnerable citizens is at the core of our mission, and we are very proud to work with the men and women who have valiantly served our country,” said Jacqueline S. Long, director of Housing and Grants for Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.