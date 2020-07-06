Lane closures this week on New Circle between Boardwalk and railroad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Installing a new manhole as part of a major sanitary sewer project will cause lane closures on the inner and outer loops of New Corcile Road from July 7-11.

According to the state, the work includes the manhole work as well as a temporary barrier wall placement. The schedule includes:.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday evening, July 7 through Saturday morning, July 11 – 7 p.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner & Outer Loops

alternating lane closures will be in effect between the Railroad Overpass (milepoint 8.050) and Boardwalk/Colesbury Circle (milepoint 10.015)

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.