Homeowners shoot apparent intruder

JENKINS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A homeowner apparently shot and killed an intruder early Monday morning in Letcher County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, James Duncan entered a home belonging to Justin and Kimberly Robinson without permission at about 2:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Robinson was armed and shot the intruder during a confrontation, according to the KSP.

Letcher County’s Deputy Coroner, Derek Meade, pronounced the 39-year-old Duncan dead at the scene.

The incident happened in the Jenkins community at a home on Highway 805.

No charges have been filed and the case will be presented to a Grand Jury for review.

Jenkins Police Department and Neon Ambulance also were called to the scene.