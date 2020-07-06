Foothills, other community action agencies taking utility assistance grants

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky River Foothills is accepting applications for its LIHEAP Summer Cooling Programs.

Designed to help offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures, the programs are the agency’s latest resource to help families during the COVID19 public health crisis.

- Advertisement -

The program has two components: Subsidy and Crisis and they are running concurrently. These new programs only provide electric assistance.

SUBSIDY: Households must meet income and eligibility guidelines. Eligible households may qualify for up to $200.

CRISIS: Households must meet eligibility guidelines and be in a home energy crisis situation.

Households must provide a disconnect notice, an eviction notice for non-payment of rent (if electric costs are included as an undesignated portion of rent) or that they are within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric. Eligible households may qualify for up to $600.

If eligible, households may qualify for both programs. The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income. Benefits are paid directly to the fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.

If a household has a zero (0) balance on their electric bill they are still encouraged to apply.

Assistance will be applied towards the next bill(s).

Anyone who meets the income requirements, including individuals and households that have already received any type of LIHEAP assistance (November 2019 through present), are eligible to receive additional assistance.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each

member of the household.

• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

• Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric expenses are included

in rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

• The account number and name on the electric bill account.

Eligible households (homeowners and renters) in KRFDC’s core service counties of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell should call their county office to complete a by-phone or email application M-F from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through October 30, 2020, or until available funds have been expended.

Requests for assistance can be made by contacting:

Clark Co: 859-744-3235, email pguynn@foothillscap.org

Estill Co: 606-723-4492, email tmurphy@foothillscap.org

Madison Co: 859-623-6514, email rmiller@foothillscap.org

Powell Co: 606-663-2659, email aflanary@foothillscap.org

Residents outside KRFDC’s service region of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties can find their community action agency: https://www.capky.org/network/

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.