Fayette COVID-19 cases continue to surge, young people being hit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The surge in COVID-19 cases that began in June is continuing into July, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The department reported 52 new cases Sunday and 24 Saturday which pushed the county’s total since early March to 1,713.

One death was reported during the weekend, which brings the county’s total to 31. The death was a resident at Pine Meadows, the sixth coronavirus-related death at that facility, according to the health department.

About half the total number of cases came in June with the last week of June accounting for some of the highest one-day totals in the county since the outbreak began. July has started off as bad with new records or near-records being posted, including the 52 reported Sunday.

And, cases continue to surge among young people, more than doubling in the 34 and under age groups compared to May, according to the health department.