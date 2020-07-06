Accident backs-up traffic on I-75 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – All northbound lanes of I-75 in Scott County were temporarily closed Sunday night due to an accident.
The closure led to a traffic back-up on a day that saw several backups along I-75 in Kentucky due to accidents and at times, just from holiday traffic volume.
The accident in Scott County happened just before 9:30 p.m., according to the state. It was in the area of mile marker 121-123, just north of Kentucky Horse Park EXIT 120, according to the state.
The left and middle lanes reopened around 11:35 p.m. The right lane and emergency lane were expected to reopen around 1:30 a.m., but that was only an estimate from the state.