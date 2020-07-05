Two women shot in Lexington overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say two women were shot overnight and investigators are trying to determine if the two were shot at the same location.
Police say they were called to Smith Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets and found a woman shot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say a crowd had been gathered in that area.
A few minutes later, a woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators say they think the second woman was also shot on Smith Street, but are still working to determine exactly what happened, why and where.
Police say both women are expected to be okay. No names were released.
