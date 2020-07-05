Four injured in rollover crash in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-vehicle crash that left four people injured temporarily closed a section of U.S. 150 in Boyle County on Sunday afternoon.
Boyle County Emergency Management says the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. and one of the vehicle’s involved rolled-over.
The crash was about two miles from KY 1273.
All lanes of U.S. 150 were closed for just a short-time as tow-trucks quickly responded to the scene and the road was cleared, according to emergency management.
No names were released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.