Judge-Executive: Bell County worst coronavirus ”hot spot’ in Kentucky

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bell County’s judge-executive says the county is now the worst coronavirus ‘hot spot’ in Kentucky.
Albey Brock told WRIL that there were ten new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday in the county, which included a one-year old child.
- Advertisement -
The county has seen an explosion of confirmed cases, totaling 44 in a short period of time, according to the report.
Judge-Executive Brock is urging extreme caution during this outbreak. He told WRIL that people in the county need to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands often and use hand sanitizer to try to slow or stop the spread of the virus.
The Bell County Health Department is doing contact tracing and taking appropriate quarantine measures to those who have been or may have been exposed to the virus, according to WRIL.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.