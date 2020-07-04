UPDATE: 38-year-old New Circle victim identified

UPDATE, 3 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 38-year-old woman who died from injuries caused when the car in which she was riding flipped out of control on New Circle Road Friday morning has been identified.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the woman is Michelle Renee Beckett. She was pronounced dead at about 3 p.m. at the UK Medical Center where she’d been rushed shortly after the accident, which as reported just before 11 a.m. on the outer loop of New Circle approaching Harrodsburg Road.

ORIGINAL STORIES POSTED FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Less than four hours after a fatal accident on Leestown Pike marked a tragic start to the holiday weekend, a woman was killed in an accident on New Circle Road.

The New Circle accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. on the outer loop approaching Harrodsburg Road. An SUV left the roadway, rolled over, and ejected a passenger, according to police.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said, noting her name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The 38-year-old man driving was treated and released from the hospital. He was wearing a seat belt and the woman was not, police said at the scene.

“We’re reminding everybody slow down, wear your seat belts. You hear it all the time but seat belts do save lives,” says Lt. Chris Van Brackel with Lexington Police.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of this crash, police said, and no charges have been placed.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the fatal collision at about 7 a.m., that killed 50-year-old Tammy Botkin, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

Police and fire units were dispatched to an injury collision and vehicle fire on Leestown Road at Boiling Springs Drive. Investigators say an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on inbound Leestown struck Botkin’s car which was turning from Boiling Springs to outbound Leestown.

Her car caught fire.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers and taken to a hospital. When he’s released, the driver faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid.

The Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Additional charges may be possible, police said.

Lexington Police say the start of the Fourth of July is not usually this active.

Lt. Chris Van Brackel thinks this, in part, has something to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Memorial Day weekend, that’s always the big traffic safety push. You’ll hear all the ads, blue lights across the bluegrass. That’s the official summer start. Now with the coronavirus and everything else that seems to be pushed back a little bit,” says Lt. Van Brackel.

Pushed back to the next holiday, the Fourth of July, the first big holiday since statewide restrictions have been lifted.

It was a tragic start to the holiday weekend and that takes a toll on first responders.

“Leestown Road was a very violent collision that is going to have a big impact on the police and firefighters that were there,” says Brackel.

It’s also tough for the crash reconstruction units.

“Those folks are going from one bad crash to the other without any break or anything at this point so that weighs on you. Mentally and physically it wears you down,” says Lt. Brackel.

Police urge everyone traveling to be safe, use caution, wear seat belts, and slow down.