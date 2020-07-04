Lexington’s fireworks show dazzles the crowd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington canceled most of its Fourth of July festivities but the fireworks show still went on as scheduled.

The city says this year’s show was designed to specifically burst higher in the sky so more people could see them within a mile radius.

Those who decided to come downtown to get a better view was encouraged to park and stay in their car, or pull out the lawn chairs.

Lexington City Parking Garage was also a free option.

A family who was downtown watching the show says it’s been an unforgettable year with coronavirus, but they’re glad to be able to still see the fireworks.

“It was great,” says Jewel Howard. “It was really nice much better than last year,” says Mike Curd. “I liked the grand finale,’ says Payton Evans. “It was like boom, boom, boom.”

“It was probably the least crowed I’ve seen,” says Curd. “I come here every year. It was very sparse as far as attendance. I’m sure they were worried about being downtown.”

The show was about 20 minutes long with, of course, a grand finale.