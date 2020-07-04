Gun pulled out during argument at Black Lives Matter protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Black Lives Matter march Saturday afternoon quickly took a left turn after protesters who were blocking traffic say someone in one of those blocked cars pointed a gun at them.

Lexington police responded almost immediately.

Police say a man is charged with menacing after they say a car attempted to drive through the crowd, and a passenger pulled out a gun during an argument with protesters.

ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine was on the scene and saw police officers ask a man and woman to get out of the car. She reports they did, with a baby.

McSwine also reports she could hear the woman telling police “that’s not what happened.”

Eventually, McSwine reports police officers put the gun into the back of a cruiser. Police officers say they have that gun in their possession.

Then, police drove away with the man in the back of the cruiser. Police say he’s since been released.

The woman appeared to be allowed to leave and drove away with the child.

One of the protesters says the alleged gun threat was not in self-defense because the march was peaceful.

“One thing the police did tell me, he said that the guy said people were beating on his car,” says Garland Watkins. “No one touched his car no one. Nobody out of all the whole line that was right there.”

The March for Freedom Rally started at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Organizer Bryce Oquaye says it’s about not celebrating America’s independence…and instead recognizing not everyone was free on July 4, 1776.

“It’s a very hypocritical celebration and I think the climate now it’s more important than ever to speak up on these things and to keep this momentum going forward.”