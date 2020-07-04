Area firefighters rescue ‘sinkhole’ victim

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The strangest things happen and sometimes requires the strangest responses.

Firefighters and rescue workers in Garrard, Jessamine and Fayette counties can attest to that.

Friday, they all responded to a call of a cow stuck in a sinkhole in Garrard County. Using skills practiced during different rope rescue training, the firefighters from Garrard, Jessamine, Nicholasville and Lexington climbed into the hole, strapped up the distressed animal and lifted it to safety.

Another job all in a day’s work.

As Lexington firefighters said on the department’s Facebook page, “We are always happy to partner with other great organizations, and now ‘Bessie’ has a great story to tell the other cows this holiday weekend.”