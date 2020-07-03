Potential fields listed for Keeneland’s Summer Meet next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Keeneland) – Keeneland’s Summer Meet from July 8-12 features 10 graded stakes worth $2,575,000: four Grade 1 stakes, four Grade 2 races and two Grade 3 events.
Click here for the list of nominees to the stakes and their past performances.
According to Stakes Coordinator Tiffany Bourque, here are potential fields for each race:
Friday, July 10 stakes. Entries taken Tuesday, July 7.
$300,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) – Emmaus (IRE) (trained by Conor Murphy), Everfast (Jack Sisterson), Halladay (Todd Pletcher), Raging Bull (FR) (Chad Brown), War of Will (Mark Casse), Without Parole (GB) (Brown). Possible: Diamond Oops (Patrick Biancone), English Bee (Graham Motion), Next Shares (Richard Baltas), Set Piece (GB) (Brad Cox).
$100,000 Beaumont (G3) Presented by Keeneland Select – Finding Fame (Shug McGaughey), Four Graces (Ian Wilkes), Sconsin (Greg Foley), Turtle Trax (Ian Wilkes). Possible: Rising Seas (Ben Colebrook), Speech (Michael McCarthy).
Saturday, July 11 stakes. Entries taken Wednesday, July 8.
$600,000 Toyota Blue Grass (G2) – Art Collector (Tom Drury Jr.), Attachment Rate (Dale Romans), Basin (Steve Asmussen), Enforceable (Mark Casse), Finnick the Fierce (Rey Hernandez), Hard Lighting (Alexis Delgado), Hunt the Front (Nick Zito), Man in the Can (Ron Moquett), Mr. Big News (Bret Calhoun), Rushie (Michael McCarthy), Shivaree (Ralph Nicks), Winning Impression (Dallas Stewart). Possible: Swiss Skydiver (Kenny McPeek).
$400,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1) – Bonny South (Brad Cox), Envoutante (Kenny McPeek), Swiss Skydiver (McPeek), Tonalist’s Shape (Saffie Joseph Jr.), Venetian Harbor (Richard Baltas). Possible: Speech (Michael McCarthy), Tempers Rising (Dallas Stewart).
$350,000 Coolmore Jenny Wiley (G1) – Altea (FR) (Chad Brown), Jolie Olimpica (BRZ) (Richard Mandella), La Signare (FR) (Brendan Walsh), Mucho Unusual (Tim Yakteen), Rushing Fall (Brown), Secret Message (Graham Motion), Toinette (Neil Drysdale). Possible: Juliet Foxtrot (GB) (Brad Cox), Starship Jubilee (Kevin Attard).
$250,000 Madison (G1) – Amy’s Challenge (McLean Robertson), Bell’s the One (Neil Pessin), Guarana (Chad Brown), Mia Mischief (Steve Asmussen), Princess Causeway (Ian Wilkes), Sally’s Curlin (Dale Romans). Possible: Diamond Crazy (Dallas Stewart), Jean Elizabeth (Larry Rivelli).
$150,000 Shakertown (G2) – Bound for Nowhere (Wesley Ward), Extravagant Kid (Brendan Walsh), Fast Boat (Joe Sharp), High Crime (Darrin Miller), Just Might (Michelle Lovell), Leinster (Rusty Arnold), Real News (Al Stall Jr.), Sabador (FR) (Conor Murphy), Shekky Shebaz (Christophe Clement), Tell Your Daddy (Neil Pessin), Texas Wedge (Peter Miller), Tiger Blood (Mike Maker), Totally Boss (Arnold), Wildman Jack (Doug O’Neill). Possible: Star of Kodiak (Chris Davis).
$150,000 Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association – Alms (Mike Stidham), Enola Gay (Shug McGaughey), Ivyetsu (Rusty Arnold), Mariafoot (FR) (Cherie DeVaux), Outburst (GB) (Eddie Kenneally), Walk In Marrakesh (IRE) (Ignacio Correas IV). Possible: Cat’s Pajamas (Graham Motion), Lucky Betty (Will VanMeter), Stela Star (IRE) (John Sadler).
Note: Wagering on July 11 will feature a $500,000 Guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Five and $500,000 Guaranteed All-Stakes Pick Four.
Sunday, July 12 stakes. Entries taken Thursday, July 9.
$175,000 TVG Elkhorn (G2) – He’s No Lemon (Graham Motion), Hellorhighwater (Darrin Miller), Henley’s Joy (Steve Asmussen) Hierarchy (Joe Sharp), Jais’s Solitude (Eddie Kenneally), Nakamura (Motion), Oscar Dominguez (IRE) (Richard Baltas), Ry’s the Guy (Ian Wilkes). Possible: Arklow (Brad Cox), Henley’s Joy (Steve Asmussen), Hierarchy (Joe Sharp), Zulu Alpha (Mike Maker).
$100,000 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania (G3) – Irish Mias (Graham Motion), Smooth Like Strait (Michael McCarthy), Spanish Kingdom (Joe Sharp), Street Ready (Ian Wilkes), Vintage Print (Chad Brown). Possible: Bama Breeze (Rusty Arnold), Buy Me Candy (Ignacio Correas IV), Mo Hawk (Rodolphe Brisset).
Note: NBCSN will provide live coverage of the TVG Elkhorn from 5-7 p.m.