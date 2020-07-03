Info sought on stolen motorcycle; parole violator faces more trouble

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – An accused parole violator faces more trouble.
And Harrodsburg Police need help finding a stolen motorcycle.
The 2017 Suzuki GSX-R750 was stolen from a residence on Elizabeth Court between 12:00 a.m. and 7:30 am Saturday, June 27.
Anyone with information should call Officer Chris Link or Officer Chase Hale at 859-734-3311. Callers may remain anonymous.
Meanwhile, a man already wanted for felony parole violation faces more trouble.
Harrodsburg Police say 26-year-old Matthew Lee Shannon was arrested Thursday afternoon
on the parole violation warrants.
While taking him into custody, officers say they discovered a firearm, several drug paraphernalia items, and suspected controlled substances. The suspected controlled substances will be sent to the Kentucky State Police to obtain a positive identification.
Shannon may now face additional charges.
