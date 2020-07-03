Bell County Volunteer Fire Dept. not restarting smoke detector program

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bell County Fire Department says because of an uptick in coronavirus cases it will not restart its smoke detector program.
The volunteer fire department says once cases go back down it will be able to restart it.
“We are very sorry, but feel this keeps not our firefighters safe but also the citizens of Bell County.”
Due to the increas of Covid-19 cases In Bell County the last 2 days.(12 on 7/2/20 to 28 at 8pm on 7/3/2020) we can not…
Posted by Bell County Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, July 3, 2020