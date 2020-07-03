Police seek suspects in early-morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police seek suspects in an early-morning shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the shooting was reported at 4:46 a.m. in a residential area in the 1300 block of Centre Parkway not far from Canonero Drive.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area and found a man wounded. He was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The area is less than a mile north of Man o’ War not far from Armstrong Mill Road and near Gainesway Park and Tates Creek Golf Course.
As of Friday afternoon, police said they have no suspects.