One dead, one seriously wounded as holiday turns violent

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The holiday weekend got off to a tragic start Thursday night when a dispute turned violent in southern Pulaski County, leaving one man dead, another seriously injured and a third in jail on murder charges.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 65-year-old Bobby Ray Ross, of Incline Road in Burnside, was arrested following an incident at about 9:20 p.m. at 452 Incline Road in the Sloan’s Valley area.

Ross is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Estle “Toby” Ridner, Burnside, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Keith Price, and wounding 45-year-old Danny Ridner, of Waynesburg.

Danny Ridner was treated at the scene for injuries to his hand and leg, then taken to the Tateville Fire Department where he was airlifted by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting spree.

In addition to murder, Speck said Ross is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for hooting in the direction of 46-year-old Sharlene Helton and 43-year-old Tony Ridner, both of Burnside.

Deputies were assisted by Kentucky State Police troopers, the Burnside Police Department, and volunteers from the Tateville Fire Department.

The investigation continues by Lt. Bobby Jones and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.