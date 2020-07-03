5 years since Bardstown mom Crystal Rogers went missing

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
131
crystal rogers, missing

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A mother of five, Crystal Rogers, went missing on July 3, 2015 and her family five years later is still pleading for answers.

Rogers is commonly linked to four murder cases from Bardstown, including the death of her father Tommy Ballard shortly after her own disappearance. Because of this, many national news outlets, tv shows and podcasts have picked up the Bardstown murders, or as some might say Bardstown conspiracies.

Rogers’ mom Sherry Ballard posted to Facebook most days seem unbearable.

“The Fourth of July weekend will never ever be the same for our family,” Ballard said in the post. “Just know we love you Crystal and Tommy, and we will never give up your fight for justice and to bring you home Crystal.”

We will find you one day Crystal and we will get justice for you and your daddy. It’s been five long years with most…

Posted by Sherry Ballard on Friday, July 3, 2020

 

